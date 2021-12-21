Growing up, stocking stuffers were always the highlight of Christmas morning. I would be excited for the fun, little goodies that were hiding away in a stocking with my initials on it.

Stocking stuffers are a fun way to add unique gifts for friends and family. The best part about giving a stocking stuffer is that it can be affordable and inexpensive.

Some question how much you should spend on stocking stuffers. For the most part, between $10-$25 seems the most doable.

The meaning behind Christmas stockings represents the idea of St. Nick and how he can fill the stockings when he makes his arrival on Christmas Eve.

A gift for the gardener in your life

Garden Flower Mix, Hudson Valley Seed Co.

We all have someone in our lives who loves nature, the great outdoors, and flowers. Be sure to pick up a few of these seeds to add in for a small but thoughtful gift. They only go for $4.49 for 500 seeds.

Find out more here.

A gift for the music lover in your life

Bethel Woods Koozie

This stocking stuffer would be a meaningful gift to someone who appreciates Bethel Woods, loves music or simply, enjoys a hippie koozie. You could easily buy a few for multiple people since it only costs $5.00.

Find out more here.

A gift for the tea lover in your life

Tea from ImmuneSchein Tea Haus

Head on over to this alluring tea haus. Located in Saugerties, there's a beautiful view on the way up and around the pine trees. You can choose from unique, local presents in the gift shop or purchase from loose leaf tree collection and homemade elixirs.

Find out more here.

A gift for the candle lover in your life

Candle from Beacon Candle Company

From tea lights to pillars and a buddha head, there's something for everyone here. These candles clean when they burn since they are made with 100% beeswax. There aren't any chemicals or artificial additives.

Find out more here.

A gift for the jewelry lover in your life.

Jewelry from Penny Jane Handmade

Jewelry can be a fun way to express how you feel about someone. Whether it's diamonds, costumes, or gold pieces, it's always a nice gift. You can choose from necklaces to bracelets. I personally have bought a pair of earrings from this company at Bethel Woods as a gift and the recipient loved it.

Find out more here.

What gifts did you receive in your stocking stuffer? My favorite was scratch-offs, candy, and mini gifts from local businesses. Share your experience with us below.

