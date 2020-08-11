State Troopers Issued Over 1,000 Tickets This Past Weekend

State Troopers in Hudson Valley issued over 1,000 tickets, and arrest over 40 motorists this past weekend.

Over the weekend, troopers from Troop F removed 43 impaired motorists from the roadways in the Hudson Valley.

State Troopers also issued 1029 vehicle and traffic law violation tickets.

From Friday, August 7, at 5 p.m. through Monday, August 10, New York State Troopers in Troop F issued tickets for 472 speeding violations, 11 distracted driving violations, 28 child restraint violations, and 14 move-over violations.

Troop F covers the areas of Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Greene Counties.