‘State-Of-The-Art’ Hudson Valley Supermarket Still Not Open
Hudson Valley residents are getting frustrated as they wait for a state-of-the-art supermarket that will bring around 200 jobs to open.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
In May, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie hinted at an opening and suggested interested people follow the supermarket's official Facebook page as they "prepare to open."
On May 24, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie announced they "can't wait" to open. While an official opening date wasn't announced, officials said the supermarket will open "very soon."
Nearly four months have passed and the supermarket still has not opened. The name has been changed on Facebook to "ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview."
ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie will be a full-service, state-of-the-art supermarket located at Hudson Heritage, at the site of a former state psychiatric facility on Route 9 across from Marist College. Construction is ongoing at the site.
Hudson Valley Post has reached out multiple times to ShopRite officials for comment on the delayed opening and asked for an opening date but we have yet to get a response. Some social media rumors state the ShopRite will open this fall. Hudson Valley Post hasn't been able to confirm that rumor.
New posts appear on the Facebook page almost daily, but without mentioning an opening date. The 64,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to add more than 200 jobs, officials say.
Developers started clearing the site at the former Hudson River State Hospital campus, which operated in the Town of Poughkeepsie from 1873 until its closure in the early 2000s, in 2019.
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York
Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Hudson Valley Home
Shocking Photos Show Ida's Devastation in New York, Hudson Valley
Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses
Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece'
Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley
Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley
Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley
Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond
World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses
Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change