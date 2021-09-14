Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Hospitalizes Hudson Valley Resident
A Hudson Valley resident is in the hospital after being bitten by a mosquito with a potentially paralyzing virus in New York.
On Monday the Westchester County Health Department confirmed it has learned of its first human case of West Nile Virus in 2021.
The virus was confirmed in a 58-year-old resident with multiple underlying medical conditions, who is hospitalized, officials say.
“This first case of West Nile Virus should remind us all to take precautions against mosquito bites by removing standing water from our property, especially after recent heavy rain and flooding, and using repellents when we spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active," Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said.
West Nile Virus infection most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness, but can be more serious particularly for people 60 and older, and those with other health complications.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus usually occur three to 14 days after being bitten. Symptoms include high fever, headache, confusion, muscle aches, weakness, seizures or in severe cases paralysis.
Last year, three people were diagnosed with West Nile Virus, including a Yonkers resident who died from the virus. In 2019, one Westchester County resident had the virus.
The County Health Commissioner is telling residents to take precautions by removing standing water from properties and using repellent whenever spending time outdoors.
Due to the recent weather conditions, residents should inspect their property and remove any standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Residents who notice large areas of standing water on public property should report them to the Westchester County Department of Health at (914) 813-5000.
In July, mosquitoes in Rockland County tested positive for West Nile Virus.
