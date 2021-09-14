Joe Perry Lists ‘Magnificent’ Country Estate for $4.5 Million

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has put his expansive seven acre estate in Duxbury, Mass. up for sale at an asking price of $4.5 million.

Dubbed Brook Haven Farm, the stunning property is loaded with highlights, including a rooftop garden, double entrance gates, private gym, detached barn and a swimming pool in the shape of a guitar.

“‘Walk This Way’ into paradise to this magnificent 14 room, seven acre country estate,” begins the home’s official listing. The main house features “soaring ceilings, three fireplaces, exposed wood beams, custom woodwork, a luxurious first floor primary suite and fine updated appointments.” The “casual yet elegant living room” connects to a private, high tech media room.

Elsewhere, the home boasts a state of the art kitchen, complete with large center island, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. A nearby tea room presents the perfect space to soak in the natural light, while a billiards room offers yet another space to entertain guests.

If that weren’t enough, the property also includes a three-room, one-bath detached carriage house.

Still, the most exciting highlight for Aerosmith fans will undoubtedly be Perry’s Boneyard studio. It was in this space that the band recorded their 2001 album Just Push Play and 2004’s Honkin’ on Bobo. The lyrics for such classic hits as ''Cryin'," ''Fever" and ''Livin' on the Edge" were also penned here. Additionally, Perry recorded three of his solo albums in the studio.

See images of the property in the gallery below.

The Aerosmith guitarist purchased Brook Haven Farm in 1988 and has remained an active member of the local community. “The town is such a special place for the Perrys,” the home’s co-listing agent Janet Koelsch remarked to The Patriot Ledger. “It’s where they raised their sons and they have such fond memories of Duxbury.”