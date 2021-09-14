David Lee Roth Honors Eddie Van Halen on the VMA Red Carpet

David Lee Roth paid a quick tribute to Eddie Van Halen while walking the red carpet at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

During a video interview with Us Weekly, the former Van Halen frontman noted that “my guitarist passed away.” “He's either in heaven raisin' hell. Or he's in hell, consequently in heaven,” Roth declared. “Read into that as you wish. And he would have me say it just like that. And I carry on that spirit deliberately."

Roth later added that he “just spoke to Alex Van Halen. We're about to celebrate our 50th year or ragging on each other."

Following Eddie Van Halen’s death last October, news began to spread regarding the Kitchen Sink tour - a planned trek that would have seen all the former Van Halen members join forces. Ultimately, the tour never came to pass due to Eddie’s declining health.

While rock fans wait to see if a rumored tribute concert to the guitar icon will come to fruition, Diamond Dave is planning his return to the stage. During his VMA interview, the flamboyant frontman revealed he’ll be heading back to Las Vegas for a performance at the end of the year.

“I’m going to Las Vegas on New Years,” Roth confessed. “There’s a lot of Vegas DNA in what I do.”

The singer has some recent history with Sin City. In January 2020, Roth launched his highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay. The rocker was scheduled to return for more performances in March, but those dates were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.