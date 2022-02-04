If you want to enjoy your favorite movie in a comfy leather chair, while snacking on some pizza and sipping on a cold beer, you'll soon be in luck. And we're not talking about your own living room. If you miss going out for the real movie theater experience and want to catch the latest flick that's not yet available for home streaming, then this could be the place for you. A new movie theater chain plans to open its very first New York location, and it's coming here in the Hudson Valley.

LoHud reports that LOOK Dine-In Cinemas will open a location in Dobbs Ferry at Rivertowns Square. Initially, the theater was to open in December 2021, but LoHud says the new date is February 10. The company is based out of Dallas, TX and boasts eight auditoriums, surround sound technology, plus an extensive menu, craft cocktails, wine, and beer. Imagine all that delivered straight to your seat. This will provide a unique experience for the area, as LOOK only has seven locations nationwide; in Texas, California, Florida, and Arizona.

You'll be able to drink cocktails and other alcoholic beverages soon, while other theaters across the state have to wait to apply for licenses. Recently, the New York State Liquor Authority announced that beer, cider, and wine can be served in movie theaters across New York. Some lawmakers have long felt the sale of booze could help boost business and attendance at theaters.

A number of theaters across the country have already been doing this, including theaters in New York City that offered table service. Other theaters were allowed to serve booze only if the customer drank it in a lobby café area, or if the venue also served as a functioning restaurant (places like Alamo Drafthouse, or LOOK Dine-In). Now, you can actually buy the alcohol at a concession stand with your popcorn, and then bring it into the theater. This could change a lot of things. The changes go into effect immediately, though as mentioned, it could take a little while for the theaters to obtain their licenses.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.