Spotted: Amy Schumer and Michael Cera in the Catskills

A Hollywood A-lister was spotted at a popular Catskill tourist stop.

For the last few weeks now, if you live in the Dutchess County area, you have probably seen different movie and television sets set up along popular streets and locations. That's because there are currently several different movies and television shows filming in the area.

It's no secret that the Hudson Valley is the new Hollywood. AKA Hollywood on the Hudson.

Currently filming is the HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, created by actress and writer Mindy Kaling, and Comedian Amy Schumer is filming her new Hulu series Life & Beth. According to reports June 2021, has been the "busiest month ever" when it comes to filming in the Valley.

If you're walking around the Hudson Valley and do a double take because you thought you saw a celebrity...you probably did.

With all these productions filming in the region, celebrity sightings have been popping up left and right. Woody Harrelson was spotted all over Dutchess County and Ben Stiller made an appearance on Main Street in Beacon earlier this year.

The latest celebrity spotting was none other than Amy Schumer and Michael Cera. Schumer, her husband and Cera were all spotted peddling about at the insanely popular Rail Explorers USA in Phoenicia.

Rail Explorers shared the photo on their Instagram page:

While Michael Cera wasn't pictured, the railbike company confirmed fan questions in the comments asking if he was also there.

Rail Explorers USA: Catskill Edition is 2.5 hour tour of the historic Ulster and Delaware Railroad with absolutely gorgeous views of the Catskill Mountains and Esopus Creek.

Sounds like the cast of Life & Beth got a front row seat to the beautiful views the Hudson Valley and Catskills have to offer.

Rail Explorers: The Catskills