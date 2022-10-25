Speed Cameras Turned ON, Beware on These Hudson Valley Roads

New speed enforcement cameras have been activated across the Hudson Valley.

If you spend any time driving on any of the major highways in the Hudson Valley and have a "leadfoot," don't be surprised if you get a speeding ticket in the mail in the future.

According to multiple sources, the New York State's Department of Transportation has activated mobile automated speed enforcement cameras on some of the most popular roads in the area.

Speed Cameras in the Hudson Valley

My sources have confirmed that the mobile automated speed enforcement cameras were turned on sometime between 10/22/22 and 10/23/22 and will be set up at any and all work zone areas on many New York State highways including I-84, New York State Thruway, RT-684, and the Taconic State Parkway.

Where are the Speed Cameras in the Hudson Valley?

Sources couldn't confirm exactly when all cameras will be activated but did tell me that speed cameras definitely started enforcement on I-84 near the Connecticut State line and on the Taconic at the Croton Reservoir Bridge. Sources also said that drivers can expect more cameras to go into service very soon.

How do Speed Cameras Issue Tickets?

The mobile speed enforcement cameras in the Hudson Valley will issue tickets to drivers that are going over the speed limit by 10 MPH or more according to sources. The cameras will work similarly to the way cameras in New York City operate.

Speed cameras in NYC are placed in school zones to photograph speeding vehicles according to the official New York City website. The cameras are in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and if your car is caught speeding by one of the cameras, you will be sent a Notice of Liability. The notices normally arrive in mailboxes around 14 days after the infraction and come with a $50 fine.

How Much will the Fines Be?

Many states including Maryland have a flat fee fine for speeders caught on camera. One driver told us he received two tickets from the same trip in Maryland last year. Each ticket came with a $40 fine. The amount New York will collect for each ticket hasn't been announced just yet but when they do we will update this article.

