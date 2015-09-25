Speaker John Boehner Drops Bombshell: He is Resigning

In a shocking announcement this morning, Speaker John Boehner has announced that he is leaving Congress.

USA Today reports that Boehner will step down as House speaker and give up his Ohio congressional seat on Oct. 30. Boehner first served in Congress as a Freshman from Ohio in 1990. He served as speaker since 2010 when the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.

Whether Boehner made this decision on his own, or was strongly urged to step down we many never know . Congress is currently struggling to find a way to compromise over funding the government. Boehner has been blamed for part of the difficulty in coming to terms, as many in his party have been critical of him and his governing style.