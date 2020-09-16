Sparrow’s Nest Farm to Table Virtual Gala

If you live here in the Hudson Valley you may be familiar Sparrow's Nest. No? Sparrow's Nest is a Hudson Valley organization that provides meals to families of caregivers dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Caregivers diagnosed with any cancer that requires chemo, radiation or surgery qualify. It was created in 2012, and has fed thousands of people since it began.

This year Sparrow's Nest, like so many other charitable organizations, has to deal with a pandemic and get clever about fund raising. They've moved many of their fund raisers to the virtual world, and here's another one to tell you about.

This year you will be able to join Sparrow's Nest for their annual gala from the comfort of your own home on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 7PM - 10PM. Chef Ed Kowalski of Lola's Cafe and Lolita's will be cooking up a delicious meal that will be dropped off to your door if you purchase a Watch Party ticket. Beef tenderloin, middle eastern spiced baby carrots, bruschetta with pickled fall squash and blackberry jam and a pumpkin cheesecake are just some of the farm fresh favorites you will enjoy. Tickets start at $50.

Bid on auction items, including a shed and patio furniture from Bayhorse Gazebos and Barns, one week stays at beautiful homes in a driving distance and dinner for 10 in the comfort of your own home, catered by Chef Ed.

For more information about the Farm to Table Virtual Gala for Sparrow's Nest, visit the facebook event page.