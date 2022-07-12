Some In New York Getting ‘Bladder Botox’ To Avoid Bathroom Trips
New York's wealthiest are getting expensive surgery to avoid bathroom breaks.
To battle "Hamptons bladder" a growing number of New Yorkers are getting what's called "bladder botox" to avoid frequently going to the bathroom, Insider reports.
Rich New Yorkers Having Surgery To Reduce Bathroom Breaks
The reason for this "bladder botox" is traffic to the Hamptons is getting worse and worse and there aren't many places to stop to use the bathroom. So, New Yorkers with too much money are seeking out expensive surgeries to stop having to use the bathroom during their commutes to the Hamptons.
Dr. David Shusterman specializes in these surgeries.
'Hampton Bladder'
"Race to the Hamptons, not to the bathroom," is a slogan the New York urologist has been using, according to Insider. Men are getting prostate artery embolization, which reduces the size of the prostate while women are having producers called "bladder Botox," to reduce the urge to urinate.
"A lot of people have problems with this issue. They come out to the Hamptons and have to stop four or five times on the way, but can't find a restroom," Shusterman told Insider.
'Bladder Botox,' Prostate Surgery Helping Rich New Yorkers
Shusterman's website states an enlarged prostate can lead to a number of symptoms including frequent urination, a weak urine stream, excessive urination at night, and urgency to urinate.
Shusterman has seen a big spike in patients seeking surgery since May. He performs about 12 procedures a week.
