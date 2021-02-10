Who's ready for more snow!? Snow may fall in the Hudson Valley for four straight days, including Valentine's Day, while a big snowstorm is predicted for next week.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Hudson Valley Weather's detailed five-day forecast has snow in the forecast for Thursday morning, Friday morning and Saturday night. Hudson Valley Weather predicts "1 to 3 inches" could fall on the region Thursday morning with "snow showers likely" Friday morning and "snow likely" Saturday night, as of this writing.

The Weather Channel states snow is likely during the morning on Valentine's Day. With a bigger storm forecast for next Tuesday.

As of this writing, The Weather Channel believes 4 to 8 inches of snow will fall on Orange, Dutchess, Ulster and Putnam counties on Tuesday. 3 to 5 inches of snow is forecast for Tuesday morning with 1 to 3 more inches of snow possible Tuesday night for those counties.

Sullivan County could see 3 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday with one more niche of snow Tuesday night, according to the Weather Channel.

The good news for those hoping to celebrate Valentine's Day, while the forecast could change, as of now, meteorologists only predict about an inch, or less, of snow on Sunday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading:

The 100 Best Places to Live on the West Coast