Snow Expected in Hudson Valley 2 More Times This Week

The month of February is starting to feel like the movie Groundhog Day for Hudson Valley residents.

In the 1993 hit comedy, actor Bill Murray plays a weatherman who continues to relive Groundhog Day over and over and over.

Here in the Hudson Valley, we, of course, aren't stuck living out the same day. But the weather lately certainly makes it feel that way.

Last week a slow-moving storm impacted many commutes on Thursday and Friday. Snow fell in the Hudson Valley for around 36 hours, leaving about 3 to 6 inches of new snow.

A fast-moving snowstorm on Monday didn't produce a lot of snow but made driving in the afternoon and evening pretty dangerous. As predicted, the region saw around 2 to 5 inches of snow. In my hometown of Newburgh snow began falling around 12:30 p.m. and within an hour roads were completely covered.

The National Weather Service warns there's a chance of black ice Tuesday morning for the region.

The region could see more snow on Tuesday. Wet snow is expected to push into the Hudson Valley between 10 a.m. and noon. Depending on the temperatures the snow could mix with rain.

Hudson Valley Weather believes a slushy coating to 1 inch of snow is possible.

Wednesday may feel like an early spring day with temperatures around 45 degrees. But Saturday could bring more snow.

Hudson Valley Weather has yet to issue snowfall predictions but states a "period of light to moderate snow possible."

The National Weather Service says there's a chance of snow Saturday morning.

