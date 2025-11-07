See ‘Jurassic Park’ With a Live Orchestra in the Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley film lovers will have a chance to see the original Jurassic Park like never before.

It’s been more than 30 years since moviegoers first heard that iconic roar echo across Isla Nublar, but this month, the dinosaurs are roaring again in the Hudson Valley, and this time they're being accompanied by a full orchestra.

Fans of Jurassic Park will get to experience the classic film in a whole new way when it’s shown on the big screen accompanied by a live orchestra performing John Williams’ legendary score.

The special event takes place on Saturday, November 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 16 at 2 p.m. The Orchestra Now, known as TŌN, will perform the soundtrack live as the movie plays in high definition. The score, from the Oscar-winning film, is one of John Williams’ most recognizable works, weaving perfectly with the film’s heart-pounding chase scenes and awe-filled discoveries.

The action-packed adventure will come to life inside one of the most visually stunning venues in the region.

The Fisher Center itself is a showpiece worth the trip. Designed by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry, the building opened in 2003 and is often described as a work of art in motion. Its gleaming, curved silver exterior seems to ripple like the Hudson River nearby, and its acoustics have made it one of the premier performance spaces in the country.

TŌN is a graduate program of Bard College that trains the next generation of music professionals. Its musicians perform regularly at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, but this month, their talents are taking center stage in Annandale-on-Hudson.

All proceeds from the Jurassic Park performances will benefit TŌN’s innovative fellowship program, which provides full-tuition scholarships and stipends to talented young musicians from around the world.

Tickets start at $31.50 and can be purchased at the Fisher Center's website.