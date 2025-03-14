Spooky Purple Plants Popping Up in New York

While many are insistent that we are only in the fool's gold era of spring in New York, there are tons of signs popping up to prove that consistent spring weather is right around the corner.

Earlier Signs of Spring Across New York

We've had a small handful of spring-like days in the Hudson Valley at least so far, but that's not the only indication.

You may be noticing (or smelling) more and more skunks turning up lately. According to Penn State University, seeing more skunks is one of New York's earliest signs that spring is near.

Many in the area also know that the moment you start hearing the sweet chirping of peepers, spring has practically begun.

How About These Crazy Looking Plants?

Another way to know that spring is nearly here is by the growth of these sort of sci-fi-looking plants popping up from the ground. As the New York DEC describes the plant, "classic signs of spring—dragon claws emerging from the earth …just kidding!"

These cool looking plants are commonly known as "skunk cabbage." The plant gets its name from the stinky odor it gives off. Humans may get a whiff of the skunk-smell if they get close enough, but the smell is really to deter animals like deer and bunnies from taking a bite out of them.

Inside the skunk cabbage are "tiny, glass-like calcium oxalate crystals that provide excellent defense against hungry wildlife," according to the DEC.

Part of the reason skunk cabbage is one of the earliest plants to be seen in the weeks leading up to spring is because they actually have the ability to create their own heat, which can keep them warm during those winter/spring cusp chilly nights and even melt snow off of themselves.

Is Skunk Cabbage Dangerous?

Skunk cabbage is toxic to humans and animals so neither you nor your furry friend should be going in for a taste test on these, especially when they're still in their red form.

As skunk cabbage grows, it will begin to look leafy and green like edible ruffage. According to the Cornell Botanical Gardens, technically you can boil the leaves down and eat them, but it's not really worth the work or the risk if it's not completely necessary to do.

Check out some more info about skunk cabbage here:



