Shocking Video: Hudson Valley Woman Slams Into Children, 6 Hurt

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of hitting six people, including two children, with a stolen car. We have shocking video of the crash.

Six people were injured Wednesday evening in New York City

NYPD: Westchester County Woman Rammed Into 6 People With Stolen Car

Eyewitness News ABC7NY /YouTube Eyewitness News ABC7NY /YouTube loading...

Authorities believe 34-year-old Deanna Cimaglia from Peekskill lost control of a stolen Honda and hit six pedestrians before crashing into a funeral home near Broadway and West 190th Street.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Police allege Cimaglia stole the car in Yonkers, according to the New York Post.

Two Children Among The Six Who Injured In New York City

Eyewitness News ABC7NY /YouTube Eyewitness News ABC7NY /YouTube loading...

Two young girls were among the injured. Both ended up with bloody noses and bruises on their faces.

One woman broke her leg. Two other women and one man were taken to the hospital with neck and back pain.

All are said to be in stable condition.

Peekskill, New York Woman Arrested

Eyewitness News ABC7NY /YouTube Eyewitness News ABC7NY /YouTube loading...

Officials say Cimaglia ran from the smoking car before going back to the scene where she was arrested.

The Peekskill, New York resident was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and driving without a license.

Video of the accident can be seen below.

Police accused Cimaglia of driving drunk at the time of the crash. However, she was not charged with DWI. It's unclear why.

