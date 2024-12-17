It's true what they say that you never know what any day will bring. This goes especially for our member of law enforcements. No day is ever exactly identical to the day before or next and that's in addition to the fact that any calls requiring law enforcement all vary in terms of severity, yet each situation requires the necessity to be to take appropriate action at all times.

In some cases though, law enforcement is known to visit certain locations on various occasions and that is exactly what happened recently when two Dutchess County Sheriff's reported to a homeless shelter in the city of Poughkeepsie. Unfortunately, these Deputies did not leave the shelter unscathed on this occasion.

Disturbance at Shelter

Last week on December 12, 2024, multiple Sheriff's Deputies and members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police responded to a homeless shelter located on North Hamilton St in the City of Poughkeepsie following reports of a "disorderly subject causing a disturbance". The disturbance at hand also included the threatening of staff working at the shelter.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the individual causing the disturbance and that individual was identified as 27-year old Isaiah E. Lodge. According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department, when the Deputies approached Lodge, he became violent.

In the altercation, Lodge reportedly bit two sheriff's deputies, in addition to putting one of the deputies in a chokehold. With the number of law enforcement officer s present, they were able to successfully subdue and arrest Lodge after the altercation.

When the metaphorical dust settled in the incident, both sheriff's deputies as well as Lodge were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for treatment of what were called "non-life threatening injuries".

Charges After Treatment

Following his treatment at the hospital, Lodge was taken in for processing and arraignment by law enforcement. Lodge is now officially facing a list of various charges and offenses including...

Assault 2nd degree (Felony)

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Misd)

Obstructing Governmental Administration (Misd)

Resisting Arrest (Misd)

Trespass (viol)

Disorderly Conduct (viol)

Lodge was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

Dutchess County Sheriff Imperati spoke on the incident and stated that law enforcement "routinely" responds to the shelter for various incidents and that some instances, like on this occasion, involve dealing with dangerous individuals or unstable circumstances.

Sheriff Imperati concluded his statement by thanking the law enforcement that has and continue to respond to the scene when it is required and also expressed gratitude that the injuries to the Deputies were not severe.

