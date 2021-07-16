Sheldon Cooper Arrested Again in Hudson Valley
Sheldon Cooper is accused of possessing 46 grams of fentanyl and other drugs near a 2-year-old.
On Thursday, officials announced the arrest of 35-year-old Sheldon Cooper of Port Jervis on charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
The arrest comes following the execution of a search warrant at the Hampton Inn hotel located in the Town of Wallkill. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group aided in the execution of the search warrant at the hotel.
Among the items seized during the execution of the search warrant were approximately 46 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 10.7 grams of cocaine, sixteen suboxone strips, a digital scale, packaging materials commonly used for narcotics sales, $4,621.00 and approximately 34.5 grams of a substance commonly used as cutting agent by those involved in narcotics sales, police say.
“We have seen far too many overdose deaths due to fentanyl,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “Fentanyl is a particularly lethal substance and the removal of 46 grams of that drug makes the community safer. While those who are addicted to drugs need and deserve our compassion and assistance, those who profit from selling these frequently lethal substances deserve punishment, particularly those who sell large quantities for profit.”
Cooper is also accused of having a two-and-a-half-year-old child in the rooms with the suspected narcotics.
Another unnamed person in the hotel room was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities for failing to appear in court, according to police.
Cooper is being held at the Orange County Jail with no bail as a result of an alleged parole violation.
Cooper was arrested five years ago after police allegedly found 22 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 3 grams of heroin, a scale, packaging materials,and a large amount of money inside a Port Jervis home.
