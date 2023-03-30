Win A Gift Certificate From Our Featured Restaurant Of The Week: El Toro Loco

Are you always looking for the best deal? Love supporting local Hudson Valley restaurants? Well, we have just the thing for you! Every week through Seize The Deal we team up with a local restaurant to give you the best bang for your buck. We chose a restaurant of the week, and they will offer you a $50 gift certificate for half the price!

Restaurant Of The Week: El Toro Loco

El Toro Loco is a vibrant Mexican restaurant located in Poughkeepsie, New York, known for its authentic cuisine and festive fun atmosphere. The menu is filled to the brim with classic Mexican dishes, including tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and more. They always make them with the freshest, highest-quality ingredients.

El Toro Loco also offers a range of drinks to choose from, from creative cocktails and margaritas to their large selection of beers and wines. The restaurant hosts many festive activities, like live music, special events, and happy hour specials. You can go out for a romantic date, a family outing, or just a fun night out with friends!

