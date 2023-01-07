Rumored Real Estate Firm Linked to Ames Stores Denies Involvement

The investment group that was supposedly linked to the reopening of Ames Department Stores has made a statement regarding their involvement and the story gets weirder from there/

For over a month now many have been believing that Ames Department Stores are making a big comeback this year. The big announcement came early last month when someone shared. I've been extremely skeptical of this story and I think I have good reasons. No one seems to have any solid information or evidence that this is real.

I'm not saying it's a hoax but this story has more holes than Swiss cheese.

The website for Ames Department Stores has a LinkedIn page attached to it that says the reopening of Ames is a project from a Real Estate Company called the Molyneux Group. They should be able to give us some information, right? If you Google the firm another company from Mississipi comes up known as Molyneaux Group.

Here is a statement they put out in a press release.

“At Molyneaux Group, we advise owners and investors of commercial income properties on how to maximize their yield while mitigating risk on their commercial property investments so they can build more wealth and have fewer surprises,” said Doug Molyneaux, principal broker of Molyneaux Group. “Receiving a flurry of calls this morning for commentary on the sale of Ames Department Stores was certainly a surprise.” “While we work with investors from across the country and around the world, we specialize in investment properties along the Gulf South,” added Molyneaux. “We work with property owners and operators of all sizes, from institutional investors to individuals, and we hadn’t heard anything about the Ames reopening until I received several calls this morning asking for commentary. Molyneaux Group in Biloxi, Mississippi has not ever been, and is not now in any way affiliated with Ames or Molyneux Group based in the U.K.”

So what about the U.K. based company? The Molyneux Group based out of The U.K. has a website that offers both a phone number and email under their contact information. If you call the phone number it immediately hangs up and the email address bounced back as undeliverable.

The site also states the address for Molyneux Group is at The Shard in

London. A brief search of all the offices renting space in The Shard didn't show anything for the Molyneux Group.

Do you think Ames is making a comeback? Do you have proof?

