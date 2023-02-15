Route 32 Closed After Upstate New York Woman Critically Injured
An elderly woman was critically injured in a crash that forced police to close Route 32 in the Hudson Valley.
On Tuesday, the Saugerties Police Department released information regarding a car crash that closed parts of Route 32.
Route 32 Closed In Ulster County, New York
On Monday, February 13, around 4:30 p.m., Saugerties police Responded to a 911 call reporting a car crash involving a car driving into a tree with the driver trapped in the area of 3780 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties.
Police learned that 75-year-old Patricia Laverty of Palenville, New York, was operating a 2002 Mazda Tribute southbound on Route 32 when for an unknown reason, she veered off the road and hit several trees.
Route 32 was closed to traffic in both directions for over an hour, as police conducted their investigation into the cause of the crash.
Laverty was the only person in her vehicle. She was critically injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters from the Saxton Fire Department.
Laverty was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then flown from the scene via medic-vac helicopter to the Albany Medical Center.
Laverty remains at Albany Medical Center in stable but serious condition, according to police.
