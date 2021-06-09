Rocket to Liftoff Over the Hudson Valley Next Week

We've had a lot of activity in our Hudson Valley skies as of late. You can add another big occurrence coming up next week.

You may remember a few weeks ago back in May when NASA launched the Black Brant XII sounding rocket from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. NASA explained that the rocket was "designed to study a very fundamental problem in space plasmas" specifically how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are connected.

Due to several weather concerns, the Black Brant XII was delayed for weeks but finally made its trip to outer space by the end of May.

The NASA Flight Facility in Virginia is ready for another big launch. According to NASA, they will be launching the Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021.

Once again, we'll let NASA explain what this mission is all about:

The rocket carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), is scheduled for launch at 7a.m. June 15, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s (MARS) Pad 0B on Wallops Island. The U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise is providing the launch services for this mission.

On a map shared by NASA, we're able to determine that the NOrthrop Grumman's Minotaur 1 Rocket will be visible to the Hudson Valley for about 30 seconds:

The rocket is set to launch from Virginia at 7 am Tuesday morning June 15th.

If you're not an early riser you can always stay up to date and catch the launch from the comforts of your bed by following them on Facebook, Twitter, or watching the launch live on Youtube.

