Rockefeller Christmas Tree From Hudson Valley to Be Lit Tonight

Thousands of spectators and many more from their homes will watch a tree from the Hudson Valley get lit tonight.

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from Florida in Orange County. The 77-foot tall, 46-foot in diameter, 14-ton Norway Spruce comes from the home of Carol Schultz of Florida, New York.

Schultz says the tree was inside her home in 1958 for Christmas before being planted outside her home. The 88th tree to be featured at Rockefeller Center for the holiday has been on display in New York City since it was chopped down in early November.

It’s been wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and crowned with a star ahead of the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday night.

NBC is airing the entire ceremony, beginning with a pre-show at 7 p.m. and continuing coverage up through 10 p.m.

People who attend the ceremony should expect long lines at security checkpoints and dress warm. Cold temperatures are in the forecast, but the weather should be dry following Monday's snowstorm.

Rockefeller Center officials say they typically pick a Norway Spruce that's toward to end of its life and plant a new tree in its place. After the holidays, the tree is donated to Habitat for Humanity, where it is recycled and used as lumber in their building projects.

