Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in February

Kevin Winter / Cole Bennetts / Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images

It may be the shortest month, but February is long on rock stars celebrating their birthdays. Do you share a birthday with a rocker?

There sure was a lot of talent who count February as their birthday month. The original shock rocker, Alice Cooper, will blow out the candles again in February. And once upon a time, the sweet child Axl Rose entered the world ready to kick up a ruckus.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins were actually born on the same date back in 1972.

Have a look below to see which rock stars are celebrating birthdays in February.

February Rock Star Birthdays

Loudwire Source: Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in February
Filed Under: Adrian Smith, Alice Cooper, Axl Rose, Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandon Boyd, Cliff Burton, Dave Lombardo, Duff McKagan, Henry Rollins, Kurt Cobain, Mike Shinoda, Randy Blythe, Robert DeLeo, Sully Erna, Taylor Hawkins, Tim Commerford, tony iommi, Vince Neil
Categories: News, Original Features
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top