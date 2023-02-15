Richie Sambora in Talks to Return to Bon Jovi – ‘I Don’t Think There’s Any Reason Not To’

A decade has passed since guitarist Richie Sambora took leave from Bon Jovi, but the musician reveals in a new chat with ITV's Absolute Radio that he's been having discussions about returning to the group.

“We're talking about it. I don't think there's any reason not to at this point,” said the guitarist when asked if he planned to reunite with the band.

The specifics of when this might happen is up in the air and not entirely on the guitarist. He later elaborated, “Jon was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather.”

Sambora last appeared with the band at their 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, and he revealed that his relationship with the group's namesake frontman remains good, adding, "There's no malice."

While there is talk of his return, that hasn't slowed his pursuit of his solo music. “There’s a new (solo) album coming out, probably at the end of the end of March or the beginning of April and (it’s) with Bob Rock. It’s a rock record. Yeah, it's a lot of fun and the songs are good, and I'm thrilled and I can't wait to get out and play again."

He continued, “I don't know when Jon’s going to get his voice together and (when the Bon Jovi reunion is) going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans really. I feel a second obligation."

He also shared his enthusiasm for writing with the band as well, stating, "I'm on a tear."

He added, “People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that. But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It's a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing and a lot of times it comes from your own life and for the most part of Bon Jovi my life was a lot (more) colorful than everybody else's in the band!”

Sambora just wrapped a stint on the U.K. version of The Masked Singer, where he appeared as the "Jacket Potato."