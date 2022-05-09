Richard Gere Sells ‘Magical’ Hudson Valley, ‘Upstate New York’ Home

Richard Gere has a buyer for his "magical" $28 million dollar Hudson Valley home. Take a look inside.

In January, Hudson Valley Post shared a secret look inside actor Richard Gere's stunning $30 million Hudson Valley home that's been described as "magical."

Gere listed his Westchester County home for $28 million. Gere has lived at the compound in Pound Ridge for over 20 years. Gere, now 72, purchased the Westchester County property in 1986 for $1.51 million.

Richard Gere Has Buyer From Pound Ridge, New York Home

The listing for Gere's Hudson Valley estate went into contract last week, according to the listing from Ginnel Real Estate.

It's unclear who is purchasing Gere's Westchester County estate or why Gere decided to sell.

Mansion Global reports Gere listed the "Upstate New York" estate for $28 million in October 2021.

The home at 81 Lyndel Road in Pound Ridge, New York was listed by Muffin Dowdle of Ginnel Real Estate.

Gere's Westchester County Home Built-in 2000

Gere purchased the home during a 10-year period, describing the home as "hidden down a leafy country lane and enveloped in a beautifully maintained idyll, the almost fifty-acre estate lies about fifty miles and, on a good day, just an hour’s drive to Manhattan."

The home was built in 2000. It has over eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The compound is nearly 50 acres and 12,000 square feet.

The estate includes a pool, a private lake with a sandy beach and island to row out to; rolling hills for horseback riding; mature weeping willows become playhouses and forts; a hidden soccer field; and mature plantings that reveal themselves throughout the seasons.

"This magical country compound, expertly meshed into the landscape, comprises nearly 50 acres all buffered from the outside world by over 4300-acres of protected land – to create a peaceful and playful refuge with natural beauty at its core," Muffin Dowdle wrote in the listing.

Check out more of Gere's "magical" home below:

Look Inside Richard Gere 'Magical' Hudson Valley, New York Home

