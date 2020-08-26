Rhinebeck Man Dies in Bicycle Crash, Police Say

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal bicycle crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., Tuesday, Sheriff's Deputies responded to Rhinecliff Road near River Road for a report of a male found on the side of the roadway. At that time, Harry C. Haskins IV, 61, of Rhinebeck was located deceased with apparent head, neck, and chest injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Haskins was riding a bicycle westbound on Rhinecliff Road down a steep incline in the dark when he lost control of the bike, crossing over the eastbound lane, striking a tree and a fence off the eastbound shoulder.

At this time there is no evidence to suggest that a vehicle was involved and it is believed that Haskins was the only person involved in the crash, however, the sheriff's office would like to speak with anyone who may have seen anything.

Anyone who may have been traveling on Rhinecliff Road between the hours of 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. on Monday is urged to contact Detective Wilber at (845) 486-3826 or bwilber@dutchessny.gov.

Information can also be provided via the Sheriff's Office tip line at (845) 606-CLUE (2583). More information will be provided when it becomes available.