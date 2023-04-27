Win a Pair of VIP Tickets to Revel 32’s Cinco De Mayo Fiesta

Whether you are a fan of Cinco de Mayo, Krowd Kings DJ, or just looking for a fun night out, this event is not to be missed. So gather your friends and family and come out for a memorable evening of music, dancing, and philanthropy at Revel 32° in Poughkeepsie.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Revel 32°

You're not going to want to miss the Cinco de Mayo celebration at Revel 32° in Poughkeepsie, featuring Krowd Kings DJ! Get ready for a lively and energetic evening filled with music, dancing, and delicious food and drinks. This event is not just a regular restaurant outing, but a full-on celebration that is sure to appeal to everyone.

In addition to the exciting atmosphere, Revel 32° is also proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Angels of Light, a local non-profit organization that provides support and services to families affected by cancer. By attending this event, you will not only have a great time but also contribute to a worthy cause.

This is the first installment of their Friday Night Live Series, which will feature more exciting events throughout the year. Tickets for this event are just $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Don't wait until the last minute to get your tickets, as they expect this event to sell out quickly! Even more reason to put in to win a pair of tickets!

What It Means to be VIP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revel 32° | Hudson Valley, NY (@revel32pk)

As a VIP guest, you'll receive a free drink coupon that you can redeem at any of the bars within the event. Additionally, you'll have early access to the event, giving you a head start on the fun before the general admission guests arrive. And to satisfy your appetite, you'll also receive a $10 food coupon to use at any of the food vendors on site.

The VIP ticket for the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta offers an exclusive experience for guests who want to celebrate in style. With this ticket, you'll have access to a private VIP lounge area where you can relax and enjoy the festivities away from the crowds. You'll also have the luxury of using private VIP bathrooms, which means you won't have to wait in long lines for the restroom.