Retired Hudson Valley Cop Needs Help in Battle With COVID-19

A retired police officer in the Hudson Valley is fighting for his life from COVID-19 and needs help.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Retired Senior Investigator Daniel Fernandez is currently fighting for his life after he was diagnosed with coronavirus, police say. Fernandez has been on a ventilator for over 10 days with COVID-19 in the ICU at Orange Regional Medical Center, according to the New York State Police Investigators Association.

Fernandez was a New York State Police investigator for Troop K based out of Middletown and in New York City.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Fernandez's family has requested anyone that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since recovered to please consider donating plasma. This treatment could save his life, officials say.

The FDA and Red Cross are looking for people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus, the Red Cross reports.

The plasma in recovered COVID-19 patients is being studied as a treatment for people with life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or others who are determined to be a high risk to die from the respiratory illness. For more information on becoming a plasma donor CLICK HERE.