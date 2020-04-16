Retired Hudson Valley Cop Needs Help in Battle With COVID-19
A retired police officer in the Hudson Valley is fighting for his life from COVID-19 and needs help.
Retired Senior Investigator Daniel Fernandez is currently fighting for his life after he was diagnosed with coronavirus, police say. Fernandez has been on a ventilator for over 10 days with COVID-19 in the ICU at Orange Regional Medical Center, according to the New York State Police Investigators Association.
Fernandez was a New York State Police investigator for Troop K based out of Middletown and in New York City.
Fernandez's family has requested anyone that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since recovered to please consider donating plasma. This treatment could save his life, officials say.
The FDA and Red Cross are looking for people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus, the Red Cross reports.
The plasma in recovered COVID-19 patients is being studied as a treatment for people with life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or others who are determined to be a high risk to die from the respiratory illness. For more information on becoming a plasma donor CLICK HERE.