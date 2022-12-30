Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]

As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak of the new casino via social media posts from Resorts World, as the Hudson Valley made their plans to check out the area's new hotspot on Wednesday.

Crowds lined up early Wednesday morning to catch the ribbon cutting and be one of the first to step foot into the 60,000 square foot casino that was built into the existing Newburgh Mall.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Welcomes Large Crowds On Opening Day

Lines wrapped around the interior of the once called 'dying Newburgh Mall' on Route 300 as early as 7:30am on Wednesday morning, according to some casino-goers who arrived early to secure their spot for the grand opening of Resorts World Hudson Valley.

Dancers in gold costumes and stilt walkers entertained the crowds as county officials and board members prepared for the grand opening festivities on Wednesday the 28th. Shortly after 10:30am the sounds of slot machines echoed through the newly opened space as cocktail waiters and waitresses brought drinks to players on the casino floor.

It was reported that about 1,000 people were on site to be among the first to check out Orange County's new casino.

Resorts World Hudson Valley By The Numbers

The casino itself is situated inside the existing Newburgh Mall structure, with an exterior entrance from the mall parking lot, and an interior entrance from the mall corridor.

The facility is home to more than 1200 'state-of-the-art' slot machines and electronic table games like Craps, Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, and Stadium “Pulse Arena” gaming. The casino also features the Resorts World Bet Sports Bar and a 'high-roller' area as well.

Reports indicate that the casino has brought about 250 jobs to Newburgh with the gaming and entertainment destination, with high hopes of revitalizing the area.

Resorts World Hudson Valley's operating hours are 8am until 2am 7 days per week.

