A number of Hudson Valley counties are now getting failing grades when it comes to following social distancing guidelines.

Unacast uses data from cell phones to create a Social Distancing Scoreboard. Unacast figures out the scoreboard by tracking cellphones to see how much we are traveling now compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unacast gives each state a letter grade from A-F. The website constantly updates. Last week New York received a C- grade. As of Monday morning, New York was given an F.

New York earned a D grade for 25 - 40% Reduction in Average Mobility; an F grade for less than 55% Reduction in Non-Essential Visits; and an F for less than 40 Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline.

Last week counties in the Hudson Valley received the following grades:

Ulster County: C

Westchester County: C

Sullivan County: C-

Rockland County: C-

Orange County: D

Dutchess County: D

Putnam County: D

Columbia County: D

As of Monday morning, the Hudson Valley received the following grades: