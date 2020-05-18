Report: New York State Has Stopped Practicing Social Distancing
A number of Hudson Valley counties are now getting failing grades when it comes to following social distancing guidelines.
Unacast uses data from cell phones to create a Social Distancing Scoreboard. Unacast figures out the scoreboard by tracking cellphones to see how much we are traveling now compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unacast gives each state a letter grade from A-F. The website constantly updates. Last week New York received a C- grade. As of Monday morning, New York was given an F.
New York earned a D grade for 25 - 40% Reduction in Average Mobility; an F grade for less than 55% Reduction in Non-Essential Visits; and an F for less than 40 Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline.
Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley
Last week counties in the Hudson Valley received the following grades:
- Ulster County: C
- Westchester County: C
- Sullivan County: C-
- Rockland County: C-
- Orange County: D
- Dutchess County: D
- Putnam County: D
- Columbia County: D
As of Monday morning, the Hudson Valley received the following grades:
- Columbia County: D+
- Ulster County: D
- Westchester County: D
- Sullivan County: D
- Rockland County: D-
- Orange County: F
- Dutchess County: F
- Putnam County: F