Remnants of Hurricane Zeta Causes Fatal Crash on Taconic

Remnants of Hurricane Zeta caused a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Stanford, police announced in a press release on Monday.

Around 12:41 p.m. on Thursday, New York State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 62 of the northbound side of the Taconic State Parkway for a vehicle off the roadway.

A 2008 Honda Fit was found in the center median. The driver of the 2008 Honda Fit was later identified as 65-year-old Fatos Kaba of Queens. Kaba succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to New York State Police.

An initial investigation suggests the operator lost control during heavy rainfall, left the roadway, and struck a tree, police say.

Remnants of Hurricane Zeta arrived in the Hudson Valley on Thursday. Meteorologists expected rain to develop after sunrise on Thursday, become moderate to heavy at times and last well into Thursday evening. 1 to 2 inches of rain was estimated.

The police investigation into the crash continues. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the Troop K Collision Reconstruction Unit, and the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office were also on scene.