I would like to introduce you to Fancy Fajita, Our Pet of the Week. This Pets Alive’s hidden gem is Fancy Fajita. Fancy is an 8-year-old hound mix that gives the best smiles and is looking for her forever home.

Every week we are promoting a pet of the week. Sometimes it will be a cat and sometimes it will be a dog. This week’s pet is ready to be adopted throughout Pets Alive at, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. Adoptions are available by appointment, both onsite or through their "Virtual Meet and Greet" program. They can be reached at 845-386-9738 or adoptions@petsalive.org.You can also sponsor a pet at: www.petsalive.org

If you are not ready to adopt yet you can donate to Pets Alive so pets like Fajita can keep being taken amazing care of. You can contribute here: Donate Paypal

