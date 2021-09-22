Reminder: The Way We Make Calls in the Hudson Valley is Changing

The change goes into effect on October 24, 2021.

Over the last few months we've told everyone to get ready to change the way we make local calls in the Hudson Valley and that change is just about a month away. One Hudson Valley fire district is making sure we have all the information on the change just in case we need help.

According the Arlington Fire District, beginning on October 24, 2021 any local calls made in the following area codes, 845, 914, and 516, will need to dial 10-digits for the call to completed. For calls to go through callers will need to dial the area code + phone number.

Why is This Change Being Made?

Starting on July 16, 2022 the Federal Communications Commission will start using "988" as a new 3-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. For the new "988" to work in our area codes, the 10-digit local dialing change has to start.

What Do I Need to do?

First you need to change the way you dial local calls starting Oct 24. Second, if you have any numbers that are programmed with 7-digit numbers, those will need to be reprogrammed to include the 10-digits needed to complete calls. For example if you have PBX, life safety systems, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, alarm and security systems, gates, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, and voicemail services. Also make sure you adjust any business information and make sure it includes the area code on phone numbers. Make sure that any websites, business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, contact information, your personal or pet ID tags, and any other items to ensure the area code is included.

What Will Remain the Same?

Your phone number and area code will NOT CHANGE! Any calls that are considered local today, will remain local calls regardless of the number of digits dialed. "911" and numbers like "211" will remain the same. Any long-distance calls will still require callers to dial 1 + area code + phone number.

