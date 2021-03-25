Regal Cinemas has announced that they will be opening up five New York cinemas just in time for the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong.

With restrictions being lifted across the country, movie theaters are beginning to welcome movie fans back to the theater. Regal Cinemas, with locations in Fishkill, Poughkeepsie, Nanuet and Mohegan Lake said they would be reopening their 500 locations by the end of April on a rolling basis.

According to an announcement on its website Regal is starting slow, with just over 20 movie theaters scheduled to open on April 2. Among the theaters are five in New York.

Brooklyn, NY - Regal UA Sheepshead Bay IMAX & RPX

New York, NY - Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX

Long Island, NY - Regal UA Kaufman Astoria & RPX

New Rochelle, NY - Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPX

Deer Park, NY - Regal Deer Park & IMAX

So what about the Hudson Valley? So far there is no word when the theaters at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Fishkill, Nanuet or Mohegan Lake. Regal says that more theaters are being announced "daily" and there will be future openings on April 9 and April 15.

When reopened, theatergoers can expect a more socially-distanced experience than they're used to. Regal will be reducing the capacity of their theaters by up to 50%, depending on the specific theater configuration and local ordinances. Reservations will automatically leave two empty seats between parties and all theaters will Increase fresh air intake by 50% to 100% above normal levels. Of course, facemask wearing will also be required of all patrons