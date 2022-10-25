Red Hot Chili Peppers Become First Rock Band in 17 Years to Hit This Chart Milestone

Congrats are in order for Red Hot Chili Peppers, as the band has become the first rock band in 17 years to place two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 Album chart within the same calendar year.

The band just scored that feat with their second album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen, which has been bolstered by the current single "Tippa My Tongue." The Chili Peppers also topped the Billboard 200 Album Chart back in April with their Unlimited Love album.

In case you're wondering, the last rock band to previously double down on No. 1's in the same year was System of a Down, who achieved the feat with their Mezmerize and Hypnotize albums back in 2005.

Return of the Dream Canteen also bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart just as Unlimited Love did earlier this year.

It's been a banner year for Red Hot Chili Peppers, with the group receiving the Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs earlier this summer. The band's video "Black Summer" also won Best Rock at the ceremony. The group has also received an MTV Europe Music Award nomination for Best Rock and were thrice nominated for the upcoming American Music Awards (Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Album for Unlimited Love and Favorite Rock Single for "Black Summer"), with the winners being announced Nov. 20 on ABC.

The band recently wrapped their 2022 touring, but will be returning to the road in early 2023. See their scheduled dates listed here.