The Rock + Metal Artists Who Have Sold the Most Tickets (Five Million or More)

Here are the rock and metal artists who have sold the most concert tickets. Can you guess who has sold the most at over 26 million tickets?

All of the data compiled here is based off Pollstar's July 2022 report of the Top Touring Artists.

For this list, the minimum threshold is five million tickets sold, bringing us to a total of 38 artists.

While acts such as The Police, Phil Collins, Kid Rock, Green Day, Tool, Poison, 311, Blink-182, Heart, Foreigner, Linkin Park and other heavy acts all appear in Pollstar's Top 150 Touring Artists (sorted by tickets sold), you won't see them below. Each of these artists has sold over three million tickets, which is rather impressive!

Almost all of the nearly 40 artists below, only three of them have eclipsed the 20 million tickets mark. And, no, Metallica are not one of those three!

Important: Pollstar's report dates back to when data was first collected, beginning in 1981. Ticket sales from before 1981 have not been factored into these figures.

See which rock and metal artists have sold the most tickets below!

