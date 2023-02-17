Good Samaritans Rescue Woman Run Over By Vehicle in Red Hook

Their quick thinking and actions saved a Hudson Valley resident. It's really commendable when someone decides to help out because unfortunately, we are stuck in a world where everyone just pulls out their phone instead and does nothing.

Not only did two good samaritans help out, but they went above and beyond and saved the life of someone. Kudos to them for being amazing and a big thank you for the act of bravery.

What accident recently happened in Red Hook, NY?

According to the Red Hook Police Department Facebook Page, on Friday February 10th at 2:20PM there was a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that happened. Police say the incident happened in the parking lot of the Extra Mart located at 2 Market Street in the Village. Wow...

More details on what happened in Red Hook:

According to officials, a 76 year old Red Hook woman was walking through the parking lot when a 90 year old Red Hook man was attempting to back out of a parking spot in his 2017 Buick. He reportedly struck the woman (which caused her to fall to the ground) and was not aware of what happened.

Police say, he continued to back up which led to the elderly woman getting entrapped under his car. Thankfully, a witness ran to the aid of the female and was able to stop the driver, another witness was able to help free the woman from under the vehicle

The woman suffered only minor injuries from the accident and was taken by EMS to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. The Red Hook Police are still investigating this, but the situation could have been a lot worse without the help of the two good samaritans.

