Exclusives Announced Ahead of Record Store Day: Black Friday

Releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure highlight the classic rock lineup for Record Store Day's 2022 Black Friday event, set for Nov. 25.

Keith Richards, Brian Wilson, the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Bryan Ferry, Iggy Pop, Joe Strummer, Motley Crue, Dee Snider and Red Hot Chili Peppers also appear on our partial list, which you can check out below.

Fleetwood Mac's The Alternate Collection box set, available on both colored vinyl and CD, features rare alternate recordings from 1975 to 1987. Bowie's The Next Day Extra EP includes previously issued outtakes and remixes from the late singer's 2013 LP, The Next Day. Duran Duran's Live at Hammersmith '82, pressed on gold double vinyl, documents one of the band's three shows that year at London's Hammersmith Odeon.

The most noteworthy release could be the Doors' Paris Blues, a compilation containing three previously unreleased songs — including the title tune, described as the band's "last known unissued studio recording." "Paris Blues" was tracked during sessions for either 1969’s The Soft Parade or 1971’s L.A. Woman, but the master tape was lost, and the only surviving copy was later damaged; according to a press release, the song has now been salvaged through "creative editing."

More information about the Black Friday event is available at Record Store Day's official site.

Nov. 25: Record Store Day Black Friday

RSD EXCLUSIVE

Bryan Ferry, Taxi (LP)

Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band, Clear Spot: 50th Anniversary (2LP)

The Cure, Wish: 30th Anniversary Edition (2LP picture disc)

Dave Davies, Fractured Mindz (2LP)

David Bowie, The Next Day Extra EP (12-inch vinyl); "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy" (12-inch vinyl with Bing Crosby)

Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale, "The Magic of Christmas Day" (10-inch vinyl)

The Doors, Paris Blues (LP)

Duran Duran, Live at Hammersmith '82 (2LP)

Fleetwood Mac, The Alternate Collection (LP box set/CD box set)

The Grateful Dead, Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/7/1972 (5LP)

Iggy Pop, Apres (LP)

Joe Strummer, Live at Music Millennium (LP)

Jorma Kaukonen, Too Many Years (2LP)

Marshall Crenshaw, Marshall Crenshaw: 40th Anniversary Edition (2LP)

Motley Crue, Girls Girls Girls Tour EP (10-inch vinyl)

Motorhead, The Lost Tapes Vol. 3: Live in Malmo 2000 (2LP)

Nico, Live at the Library Theatre '83 (LP)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream Canteen (LP)

Rick Springfield, Jessie's Girl: 40th Anniversary (12-inch vinyl)

Ringo Starr, Old Wave (CD)

Ted Nugent, Spirit of the Wild (2LP)

Todd Rundgren, Something/Anything (4LP)

Various artists, The Best of Dark Horse Records: 1974-1977 (LP, with Jim Keltner, David Foster, Ravi Shankar, Danny Kortchmar and Henry McCullough of Wings)

RSD FIRST

Ace Frehley, Origins Vol. 2 (LP picture disc)

America, Live at Goodbye Summer Festival (LP/CD)

Brian Wilson, Long Promised Road (LP)

The Flying Burrito Brothers, Live From The Bottom Line NYC 1976 (LP)

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen, The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House (LP)

Jefferson Airplane, Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival (LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, Pure Jerry: Coliseum, Hampton, VA, November 9, 1991 (5LP)

Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers, Jonathan Sings! (LP)

Jimi Hendrix, Burning Desire (2LP)

The Monkees, More of the Monkees: 55th Anniversary Mono Edition (LP)

Mr. Big, Mr. Big (LP)

Ringo Starr, Ringo the 4th (translucent orange and translucent blue vinyl)

Townes Van Zandt, At My Window: 35th Anniversary Edition (sky-blue LP)

Various artists, Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC (CD/DVD, with Iggy and the Stooges, New York Dolls, Billy Idol, Lenny Kaye, Steve Stevens and Sid Vicious)

LIMITED/REGIONAL

Dave Davies, "21st Century" (7-inch vinyl)

Iggy Pop, Apres (CD)

Keith Richards, Main Offender / Winos in London '92 (two-cassette)

Question Mark and the Mysterians, Cavestomp! Presents: Are You for Real? (LP)

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band, Live at the Greek Theater 2019 (2LP); Old Wave (LP)

Tower of Power, 40th Anniversary: Live (2LP)