People throughout the state of New York and in more than half of the United States are now dealing with the aftermath of yet another massive recall for a popular brand item found on the shelves of various supermarkets.

Canva Canva loading...

This recall was just recently announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and people out there who can't have or have difficulties processing lactose are the ones who will be the most inconvenienced. The recall is for and applies to select items from the popular lactose-free milk brand Lactaid.

Lactaid Recall Details

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the Lactaid recall on Friday September 20, 2024. From the information provided in the USFDA press release applies to the refrigerated version of the 96 oz milk varieties.

Canva Canva loading...

Those 96oz bottles come in all varieties you'd expect like whole milk, 2%, 1%, skim and some of those varieties are even enhanced with extra calcium. Apparently the reason for the recall is due to potential allergen contamination. These specific Lactaid products "...may contain trace amounts of almond, which is not listed on the label".

The USFDA was actually notified of the issue by HP Hood LLC, the company that manufactures and sells Lactaid products as well as numerous other dairy products. Hood discovered the issue while performing their own routine maintenance. According to the press release New York and 26 other states are all subject to this recall. Those other states would be...

Canva Canva loading...

AL, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, OH, OK, PA, TX, VA, WI, and WY.

Identifying Affected Products

As with any recall you have to identify if whether or not you have or you own whatever the affected item is. Well both the Hood press release and USFDA release make it very easy to identify which Lactaids are subject to the recall.

HP Hood LLC HP Hood LLC loading...

The recall applies to the 96 oz plastic containers of refrigerated LACTAID Milk with the code 51-4109 P2. The Lactaids also have Best Buy Dates you can use to identify them. Both the code and the Best Buy Dates can be located on the face of the bottle. You will read the Best Buy Date first and right that date is the code.

HP Hood LLC HP Hood LLC loading...

While recalls are inconvenient to all parties they effect, peoples health must remain the priority. There is some rather fortunate news regarding this recall and is that currently, no illnesses have been reported due to someone consuming a contaminated product.

For anyone that does have one of the potentially contaminated Lactaid products, they may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange. Hood may also be contacted through Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423 Monday through Friday from 9 AM ET to 5:00 PM ET.

10 Amazon Products Under Recall or Safety Alerts in New York Amazon has a new feature that alerts customers of all recalls and safety alerts affecting products in their store. Here's 10 items that have recently been included in this list. Gallery Credit: Amazon

10 More Amazon Items Sold in New York Recalled