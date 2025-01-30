Recalls are never exactly a fun thing to deal with but in places like the food industry or the automotive industry, they're not exactly rare. Recalls can happen for a variety of reasons and have different levels of severity but in the end they come down to one thing and that is protecting people.

Honda Recalls Over 700K Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Issue Getty Images loading...

When the food industry recalls an item, they are taking an abundance of caution to protect people from ingesting something that can affect their health and the automotive industry issues recalls to prioritize peoples safety. That's the exact scenario today as Honda has just recently issued a recall that applies to hundreds of thousands of vehicles across the United States.

Honda Recall Details

Multiple outlets have reported on the news of this most recent Recall from Honda but when it comes to getting all the details, there's no better place then straight from the horses mouth.

Honda Issues Recalls 750,000 Vehicles In The U.S. Due To Air Bag Defect Getty Images loading...

According to the press release issued by Honda, this latest recall was decision made voluntarily by Honda and it's expected to apply to approximately 295,000 Honda vehicles across the whole United States. Now while that is a lot of vehicles, the good news appears to be that the issue is more technological as opposed to mechanical.

The exact problem that is the cause for this recall is what was described as "improper programming of the FI-ECU". The FI-ECU stands for Fuel Injection Electronic Control Unit. Owners of affected cars may notice the illumination of their check engine light on their dashboard.

Canva Canva loading...

The issue could also lead to vehicles engine losing drive power, hesitation and/or stalling of the vehicle, which all leads to the increased risk of a crash or injury. The press release stated that the issue has been detected in multiple model vehicles including the 2023-2025 Honda Pilot, 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type S

2021-2025 Acura TLX Type S.

Fixing the Problem

The most important question from all of this, especially for the owners of affected vehicles is simply how will Honda fix the problem? Good news for those with affected is that the issue can be fixed with a system software update.

American Honda and Acura dealers will be able to perform the software updates on affected vehicles and the updates will be free of charge. At this point in time, Honda has not received any confirmed reports of crashes or injuries related to this issue.

Get our free mobile app

Honda also stated that vehicle owners will be contacted by mail in March with an official notice to take their vehicle to their nearest Honda or Acura dealer for the needed maintenance. Honda also encourages vehicle owners to have their vehicles attended to as soon as possible.

Vehicle owners also may also determine whether or not their vehicle requires repair by visiting www.recalls.honda.com or www.recalls.acura.com, or by calling (888) 234-2138.

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled If you’re an Amazon shopper, you might want to put your eyes on some of the recent recalls to make sure you’re safe. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Top Vehicles New York Residents Judges The Driver Of What vehicle on New York roadways do you automatically judge the driver of? We asked this simple question on social media and our station app and got several different answers. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler