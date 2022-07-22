Reason For ‘Snail’s Pace’ Traffic Nightmare On Mid-Hudson Bridge

A tractor-trailer rollover on the Mid-Hudson Bridge during rush hour causing a traffic nightmare for Hudson Valley drivers. We have photos and video from the scene.

On Thursday just before 5 p.m., the New York State Bridge Authority confirmed a bad accident on the Mid-Hudson Bridge was going to cause delays.

Major Delays on Mid-Hudson Bridge in New York

"Mid-Hudson Bridge: Accident on West end, Westbound. Expect delays," New York State Bridge Authority said.

About 15 minutes later, at 5:15 p.m., the New York State Bridge Authority encouraged all to seek another route or to expect heavy traffic delays.

"Accident on West end, Westbound. Heavy traffic delays, detour in place. Seek alternative route," the New York State Bridge Authority.

Mid Hudson bridge! I hope everyone's ok! Posted by Courtney Carey on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Snail's Pace Traffic Reported in Poughkeepsie, New York and Highland, New York

Hours later, drivers reported that traffic on the westbound side of the bridge was moving at a "snail's pace."

The reason for the delays, as seen in the photos above, was due to a tractor-trailer rollover, according to Ulster County Fire/Rescue Incidents. The tractor-trailer overturned after just crossing the bridge from Dutchess County into Ulster County.

When the tractor-trailer overturned, a massive amount of debris spilled over into the eastbound lanes.

1.5 Hours To Drive From Ulster County, New York To Dutchess County, New York

One Facebook user reported it taking 1.5 hours to cross the bridge, going from Highland, New York to Poughkeepsie, New York.

Major mess on Mid Hudson Bridge, 1 1/2 hours to get from highland on ramp to cross over Bridge. Hope the driver of the rig is okay!!

This is gonna be an all night clean up job. Find alternate route!! Posted by Carol Rose on Thursday, July 21, 2022

The New York State Bridge Authority confirmed heavy traffic was cleared in both directions just before 11 p.m., though the accident scene remained.

"Mid-Hudson Bridge: Accident on West end, Westbound. Heavy traffic has CLEARED in both directions. Accident scene remains on West end," the New York State Bridge Authority wrote on Facebook at 10:52 p.m. on Thursday.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, but officials believe speed was the main factor.

As of this writing no injuries have been reported.

We will update if more information is provided.

Video from the scene can be seen below:

