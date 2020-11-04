‘Rare’ Hudson Valley Restaurant is Closing After 14 Years

A "rare" restaurant in the Hudson Valley announced it's closing for good.

On Monday, the owners of the White Wolf Restaurant in Napanoch announced plans to close for good.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must officially announce that an end of an era is here- the building has been sold and White Wolf sadly will not be relocating," owners Dawn and Tommy O'Hara wrote in a Facebook message." Tommy and I want to thank Jim Maloney for creating the White Wolf and beautiful building that has been its home for 14 years. We also thank the Pinkerous' for the opportunity to be part of the legacy that is the White Wolf."

The White Wolf was also a popular spot in Sullivan County for weddings, graduations, anniversaries, birthdays and other events, according to its website.

"Fabulous dining in Napanoch is as rare as a White Wolf, until now! A posh eatery is about as rare as a white wolf in Napanoch, so this American newcomer is a welcome surprise. Everything is large from the granite-topped zig-zag bar to the deluxe dining rooms, one resplendent in mahogany, another in cherry, both with etched glass accents, while eats run the gamut from popular pub grub to prime rib, pastas and chicken saltimbocca," the restaurant writes about itself on its website.

The last day of operation for White Wolf Restaurant is set for Sunday, Nov. 29.