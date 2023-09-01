Raise Your Goblet With WPDH And Win Tickets To The NY Renaissance Faire

Hear Ye Hear Ye! It's that time of the year again for The New York Renaissance Faire to make its grand return! It will take place in Tuxedo, NY from August 26th through October 8th, every Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are now available to purchase.

Step back in time and enjoy a day filled with adventure and wonder! There is so much to do like fantastic musical performances and exciting jousting tournaments. A fan favorite activity is the Pub Crawl, where you and your crew travel to the taverns and public houses to fill your cup with the most delicious spirits!

WPDH wants to know what your favorite drink is! Snap a picture of you raising your goblet and share your pick with us! You will be entered to win a 6-pack of tickets to the New York Renaissance Faire!

Win Tickets to the New York Renaissance Faire

Submit a photo of you holding your goblet (beverage of choice) and they will be part of the Raise Your Goblet photo gallery and put you in the running to win a 6-pack of tickets to the Renaissance Faire. The New York Renaissance Faire is located in Tuxedo, NY, and takes place every Saturday and Sunday from August 26th through October 8th.

How to Win

Submit a photo of your beverage by uploading it to the WPDH app. We will then choose one winner to receive the 6-pack of tickets to the New York Renaissance Faire.