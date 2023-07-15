What’s A Rachel Sandwich? Where Can You Get One in New York?

Have you ever heard of a sandwich that is called the Rachel? I have heard of a Reuben. A Reuben sandwich has either pastrami or corned beef, along with sauerkraut and either Russian or Thousand Island dressing, or and Swiss cheese. I had to remember that, because I don't like cheese on my sandwiches so, I almost left it off this article too.

So what is a Rachel sandwich? The female version of a Reuben? Wait, wouldn't that be a Ross? Gratuitous Friends reference that may or may not be pertinent. After seeing this particular sandwich on a menu board at the casino, I had to do a bit more investigating.

What is a Rachel sandwich?

Photo by Jonathan Pielmayer on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Pielmayer on Unsplash loading...

Here is what I discovered about the Rachel sandwich. It is considered a cousin to the famous Reuben sandwich. While the latter has pastrami, or corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and dressing on it, the Rachel has a few differences. Two differences in fact. The sandwich will have turkey instead of the other meats, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and dressing on it. Both sandwiches can also be toasted. On the Rachel the cool creaminess of the coleslaw works nicely with the turkey.

Where can you get your own Rachel Sandwich?

Haylie Duff Hosts Applegate's Sandwich Soiree Rachel Murray loading...

Will you have to hunt one of these rare not Reuben sandwiches down? Are they the true sandwich unicorn? No, while they may not be on the menu at most places, almost any deli where you order exactly what you want, from the bread to the condiments should be able to make you one if you order it. They might even give you a knowing nod when you order it, and do not be shocked if you get an unsolicited Ross reference.

