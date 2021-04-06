Quitting Smoking For a Second Time

Okay, let's give this another go. I successfully did it once, so surely I can do it again. Are you a smoker who has quit, or been pondering the idea of quitting?

Let's start by saying that I'm dumb for starting to smoke again. A couple of years ago, I managed to quit smoking. How did I do it? I Took the route of vaping, as going cold turkey wasn't something that would work for me. So I started vaping and honestly, I didn't really like it, but that was okay because the idea is to stop altogether at some point right?

I ended up vaping for roughly six months before I grew tired of it, and I decided to stop that as well. I went roughly two months without any nicotine, and then it all came crumblin' down as John Mellencamp said. I ended up at a summer holiday celebration where there was beer flowing and people smoking right in my face, and I'm sure you can imagine what ended up happening. As you guessed, I smoked one, two, then three, and so on. Two days later I purchased a pack and was back to smoking.

Now, I have made the decision to kick the habit once again. Honestly, I planned to do this months ago and never did it. I actually purchased a JUUL and everything. This week I decided to start using the JUUL to get myself off cigarettes for good. I've done it once so I know I can do it again. Will it be easy? Not in the least bit, but it has to be done.

I hate the fact that I started smoking again, and I'm confident that I can kick the habit for good. Have you ever tried to quit smoking? It's not an easy task, but it can be done. Please share your experiences.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.