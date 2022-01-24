Watch the Queen’s Guard Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf was the subject of a royal tribute this past weekend when musicians of the Queen’s Guard performed a brass version of his classic song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)” on the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London.

The singer and actor died at the age of 74 on Jan. 20, leading to a huge number of tributes from the rock world and beyond. His family noted that they’d been at his bedside when he died. “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," they said. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"

A clip shot from outside the gates of Buckingham Palace can be seen below. It shows members of the Queen’s Guard marching band dressed in their famous bearskin hats as they perform their arrangement of the 1993 hit. Taken from that year’s album, Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, the song reached No. 1 in 28 countries, went platinum in the U.S. and won a Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance (Solo).

The Queen’s Guard – also known as the British Guards and the Queen's Life Guard – are well-known for their discipline, having been trained to stand still at the entrances of royal residences. The members, selected for their height and intelligence, are fully operational soldiers, although their weapons aren’t usually loaded. The troop unit has existed since at least the 1660s.