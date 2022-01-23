After rock singer Meat Loaf died on Thursday (Jan. 20), other musicians shared tributes, condolences and remembrances surrounding the entertainer.

Best known as the powerful vocalist behind theatrical hard rock efforts such as his 1977 debut, Bat Out of Hell, Meat Loaf was also an actor who appeared in Fight Club (1999), Wayne's World (1992), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and many other films.

On Friday, Queen guitarist Brian May said, "Completely gutted that Meat Loaf has left us. Always full of madness, with the innocent sense [and] naughtiness of a 5-year-old, Meat [Loaf] was forever young."

Alice Cooper shared, "Meat Loaf was one of the greatest voices in rock 'n' roll, and he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around. He just felt like a best friend to everyone no matter how long it had been since you last saw him."

Disturbed singer David Draiman simply remarked, "Damn it. That's quite enough 2022."

Earlier on Friday, a statement on Meat Loaf's official Facebook page revealed, "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife, Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends."

The artist's manager, Michael Greene, also confirmed the death, as The New York Times reported. A cause of death for the 74-year-old was not given.

Meat Loaf's real name was Michael Lee Aday, but he was born Marvin Lee Aday on Sept. 27, 1947, in Dallas. He formed his first band, Meat Loaf Soul, in Los Angeles in the 1960s. He went on to act on Broadway and make Bat Out of Hell with composer Jim Steinman. The pair reconvened in 1993 for Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which features the hit single "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)."

