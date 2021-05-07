Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Officially One of the Most Popular Karaoke Songs

In an achievement perhaps unsurprising to longtime rock fans who also do karaoke, Queen's classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" is officially one of the most popular karaoke songs to perform, according to a recent report from Billboard.

The mag clocks the enduring 1975 A Night at the Opera single written by late frontman Freddie Mercury at No. 4 on a list of the 20 top karaoke tunes. Karaoke machine company Singing Machine provided the data for the ranking as part of a promotion for its entertainment equipment.

Most of the Top 20 selections are songs from movies, particularly animated Disney features. Reportedly, the No. 1 song singers request at karaoke is "Let It Go" from Frozen. Elsewhere on the list are numbers from the soundtracks for The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King and Moana. Songs from live-action features such as The Greatest Showman and 2018's A Star Is Born also make the grade.

Other selections by musical artists in the Top 20 are "Thunder" (Imagine Dragons), "Shake It Off" (Taylor Swift), "Old Town Road" (Lil Nas X), "Roar" (Katy Perry) and "Party in the USA" (Miley Cyrus).

While it's unclear the exact methodology Singing Machine used to arrive at the Top 20 karaoke songs, the choices do seem to line up with what's popular among general listeners who sometimes moonlight as performers at a bar or club.

See the rest of the top karaoke songs below.

The 20 Most Popular Karaoke Songs

1. "Let It Go" (from Frozen)

2. "Dance Money" (Tones and I)

3. "Old Town Road" (Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

4. "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Queen)

5. "Shallow" (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

6. "Shake It Off" (Taylor Swift)

7. "Roar" Katy Perry)

8. "Party in the USA" (Miley Cyrus)

9. "How Far I'll Go" (Moana)

10. "Sweet Caroline" (Neil Diamond)

11. "Watermelon Sugar" (Harry Styles)

12. "Thunder" (Imagine Dragons)

13. "Hakuna Matata" (The Lion King)

14. "A Million Dreams" (The Greatest Showman)

15. "Do You Want to Build a Snowman? (Frozen)

16. "You're Welcome" (Moana)

17. "A Whole New World" (Aladdin)

18. "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

19. "Under the Sea" (The Little Mermaid)

20. "Friends in Low Places" (Garth Brooks)